Franklin Electric Co Inc Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $39.25 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $33.65 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Franklin Electric Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.87 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $506.85 million from $485.74 million last year.

2026 Guidance : Sales = $2.17 - $2.24 billion EPS = $4.40 - $4.60

