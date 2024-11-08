Franklin BSP Realty Trust files automatic mixed securities shelf

16:09 EST Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) files automatic mixed securities shelf
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FBRT:
- Franklin BSP Realty Trust Reports Q3 2024 Earnings
- Franklin BSP Realty Trust reports Q3 distributable EPS (10c), consensus 34c
- Franklin Bsp Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Franklin BSP Realty Trust price target raised to $15.50 from $15 at Raymond James
- Franklin BSP Realty Trust participates in a conference call with JMP Securities
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.