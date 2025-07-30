Markets
FKWL

Franklin Access Launches RG350, First Snapdragon X35 RedCap Hotspot On AT&T's 5G Network

July 30, 2025 — 09:48 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Franklin Access (FKWL) has officially launched the RG350, a compact 5G RedCap mobile hotspot powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System.

Certified for AT&T's nationwide 5G RedCap network, it marks the first commercially approved RedCap hotspot using this chipset, advancing both Franklin Access and AT&T's 5G strategies.

Tailored for remote professionals, small teams, and IoT setups, the RG350 supports up to 15 devices and offers dual-band Wi-Fi 6, LTE fallback, and a 3000mAh replaceable battery. Enterprise features include VPN pass-through, MAC address filtering, password-protected admin access, and remote device management.

CEO OC Kim highlighted the RG350's significance in delivering secure, efficient 5G connectivity, calling it a breakthrough for users who value speed, simplicity, and scalability. The device is currently available via select distributors, with broader availability to follow.

Wednesday FKWL closed at $3.96 or 1.7370% lower on the NasdaqCM.

