Frank Holmes: Gold Wakeup Call in Progress, US$3,000 Now "Pretty Simple"

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Frank Holmes, CEO and chief investment officer at US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW), shared his thoughts on gold andsilver marketdynamics and price drivers.

In his view, it would be "pretty simple" for the yellow metal to reach US$3,000 per ounce in the next 12 months.

Looking longer term, Holmes mentioned much higher levels for gold as well as silver.

"Silver is very inexpensive — I think that silver should be US$100 an ounce personally. And I think that gold should be around US$7,000 based on my math of money printing, etc.," he said. "So I think there's lots of upside — buy the dip!"



