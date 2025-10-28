Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) Price Target Increased by 11.47% to 293.64

The average one-year price target for Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) has been revised to $293.64 / share. This is an increase of 11.47% from the prior estimate of $263.42 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $124.50 to a high of $483.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.72% from the latest reported closing price of $260.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 895 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franco-Nevada. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 5.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNV is 0.56%, an increase of 5.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.10% to 171,416K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,702K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,207K shares , representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 85.64% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 8,919K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,809K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 47.15% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 8,040K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,009K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 7,418K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,701K shares , representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 12.24% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 5,877K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,099K shares , representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 4.04% over the last quarter.

