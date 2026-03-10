Franco-Nevada Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV.TO) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $367.7 million or $1.90 per share, compared to $175.4 million or $0.91 per share last year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter were $356.2 million or $1.85 per share, compared to $183.3 million or $0.95 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $597.3 million, compared to $321.0 million last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.