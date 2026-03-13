Franco-Nevada May Be the Best Way to Play a Commodity Supercycle

After an initial pop after earnings, Franco-Nevada Corp. (NYSE: FNV) stock is basically flat since it reported fourth-quarter earnings on March 10. The royalty/streaming company had a strong quarter, but its bullish story appears to be getting caught up in the fog of war surrounding equities.

It shouldn’t. The world is at the beginning of a commodities supercycle, and Franco-Nevada gives investors an intriguing and potentially superior way to invest in this future.

A Gold-Focused Tollbooth on the Mining Sector

Precious metals are having their moment. Gold and silver both hit record highs earlier this year, and platinum and palladium are coming on strong. Beyond 2026, investors are already lining up bets on rare earth metals and other niche materials that will power electrification and defense-sector demand.

This is why Franco-Nevada is very intriguing. Unlike traditional miners and other basic materials stocks, Franco-Nevada doesn’t own or operate mines. Instead, it provides upfront capital to mining and energy companies in exchange for royalties or streams on future production.

In practice, that means Franco-Nevada collects a slice of revenue or metal output from a broad portfolio of assets without worrying about CapEx overruns, labor disputes, or escalating operating costs. In a supercycle driven by higher commodity prices and chronic cost inflation, that model can be especially powerful.

For investors who are bullish on gold but wary of the headaches that come with owning individual miners, Franco-Nevada effectively acts as a high-margin tollbooth on the sector. If gold continues to grind higher, more of that upside can drop through to Franco-Nevada’s cash flow than to a traditional miner whose budget is constantly being eaten by fuel, steel, and wages.

Beyond Gold: A Diversified Supercycle Play

However, there’s a much bigger story developing. Commodities of all kinds—including oil and copper—are also entering a supercycle moment. Years of underinvestment, rising geopolitical risk, and the demands of decarbonization and re‑shoring are straining supply just as structural demand builds.

Unlike gold and silver, investors can’t own physical oil, and many investors choose to avoid storing physical metals for cost, security, or tax reasons. That can make exchange-traded funds (ETFs) an attractive choice. But there are risks to owning metals “on paper,” including tracking error, roll costs in futures-based products, and the need to manage multiple positions across different commodities.

This is what makes Franco-Nevada such a compelling choice. While gold remains its core, the company also has meaningful exposure to oil, gas, and base metals, such as copper, through its royalty and streaming portfolio.

That gives investors a single-stock way to participate in a broad commodities upcycle: you get gold as the anchor, with embedded optionality on energy and industrial metals that stand to benefit if the supercycle thesis is right. And because Franco-Nevada’s contracts are structured on volumes and revenues, not operating profits, it can benefit from rising commodity prices without shouldering the full operational and environmental risk that producers face.

Earnings and Outlook Back the Thesis

Franco-Nevada's latest earnings report showed why the model is working. The company continues to generate high margins and robust free cash flow that’s anchored by record or near-record volumes from its key gold and platinum group metals (PGM) assets as well as steady contributions from energy and copper-linked deals.

Looking ahead, management is calling for 2026 gold-equivalent ounce (GEO) volumes to be flat to modestly higher, off the strong 2025 base. The forecast doesn’t include the potential upside from new projects that could ramp faster or if dormant assets restart.

That supports the supercycle thesis in this way. Franco-Nevada doesn’t need massive growth production to win. It just needs prices to stay constructive while its portfolio continues to perform. Analysts may not agree on price targets for gold, silver, and other commodities, but they are in agreement that prices will move higher.

But Do You Buy FNV Stock at These Levels?

Long-term investors looking to buy and hold Franco-Nevada in a diversified portfolio should have no hesitation in buying it. The stock is in a long-term bullish trend that has more upside based on both fundamentals and price structure. Even with the stock price slightly above its consensus price target, analysts still give FNV stock a Moderate Buy rating. Plus, many analysts will weigh in the week after earnings.

On the other hand, for those considering FNV stock as a swing trade, there may be a better opportunity coming soon. The stock is consolidating recent gains after a strong run into and through earnings. But momentum has moderated after the stock had an overbought surge in late January, and more recent pushes to new highs have come with less extreme momentum readings.

That means it may not be time to chase the stock higher. A better risk-reward opportunity could come on any dips toward recent support zones. As long as the current pullbacks hold above those levels, then more upside is still available.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.