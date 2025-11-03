Franco-Nevada Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV.TO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $287.50 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $152.70 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Franco-Nevada Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $275.00 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 76.9% to $487.70 million from $275.70 million last year.

Franco-Nevada Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $287.50 Mln. vs. $152.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.49 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $487.70 Mln vs. $275.70 Mln last year.

