Franco-Nevada Corp. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV.TO) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $468.6 million, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $209.8 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Franco-Nevada Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $458.3 million or $2.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 76.6% to $650.7 million from $368.4 million last year.

Franco-Nevada Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $468.6 Mln. vs. $209.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.43 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue: $650.7 Mln vs. $368.4 Mln last year.

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