FRAF Trading Below Director's Recent Buy Price

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 9, Franklin Financial Services Corp's Director, Gregory I. Snook, invested $105,996.00 into 2,200 shares of FRAF, for a cost per share of $48.18. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Franklin Financial Services Corp (Symbol: FRAF) and achieve a cost basis 1.0% cheaper than Snook, with shares changing hands as low as $47.69 per share. Franklin Financial Services Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRAF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRAF's low point in its 52 week range is $32.39 per share, with $57.5075 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.64. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which FRAF insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/05/2026 Charles Benner Carroll Jr. COO 380 $46.93 $17,833.40 03/09/2026 Gregory I. Snook Director 2,200 $48.18 $105,996.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Franklin Financial Services Corp is $1.32/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/06/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for FRAF, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.7% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Warren Buffett Bank Stocks

 Institutional Holders of PSCT

 Monthly Dividend Paying REITs



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.