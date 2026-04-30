FRAF Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/1/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/1/26, Franklin Financial Services Corp (Symbol: FRAF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.34, payable on 5/27/26. As a percentage of FRAF's recent stock price of $55.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Franklin Financial Services Corp to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when FRAF shares open for trading on 5/1/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FRAF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.47% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRAF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRAF's low point in its 52 week range is $33.44 per share, with $60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.13.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FRAF makes up 1.12% of the Even Herd Long Short ETF (Symbol: EHLS) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding FRAF).

In Thursday trading, Franklin Financial Services Corp shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.