Fractyl Health Posts 62% Wider Q2 Loss

Key Points Net loss (GAAP) widened 62% to $27.9 million compared to Q2 2024, as research and development spending rose 26% over the prior year period.

No revenue was reported this quarter, in line with expectations.

Clinical programs advanced, with full enrollment in pivotal Revita trial cohorts and initial post-GLP-1 weight maintenance data showing promise.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS), a clinical-stage biotech developing interventions for obesity and Type 2 Diabetes (T2D), reported its second quarter 2025 results on August 12, 2025. The period was marked by no recognized revenue, a net loss of $27.9 million, and continued progress in late-stage clinical programs, particularly the Revita platform for post-GLP-1 weight maintenance. Matching the expectation of no reported revenue and an estimated EPS loss of $0.36. Relative to previous periods, research and development expenses increased, while Selling, general, and administrative costs dropped to $4.9 million from $6.2 million in Q2 2024. Management described the quarter as one of major clinical acceleration but noted ongoing operating losses and cash burn typical for a company at this stage.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) N/A ($0.36) N/A N/A Revenue (GAAP) $0 $0 $43,000 (100.0%) Research & Development Expense $21.2 million $16.8 million 26.2% Selling, General & Administrative Expense $4.9 million $6.2 million (21.0%)

Business Overview and Key Drivers

Fractyl Health specializes in disease-modifying therapies for obesity and T2D. Its aim is to address underlying causes of these conditions rather than just manage symptoms. The company's approach includes the Revita Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing (DMR) system, an endoscopic procedure targeting gut hormone changes that influence metabolic health, and the Rejuva gene therapy platform focused on long-term metabolic disease remission.

Recently, the company heavily prioritized advancing its Revita program and supporting clinical trials. Management cited strong preliminary data, physician interest, and patient need for effective weight maintenance after stopping GLP-1 drugs (a popular class of weight-loss medications). Additional attention has turned to the innovative Rejuva gene therapy platform, underscoring its commitment to expanding durable solutions for metabolic diseases. Successful execution in ongoing clinical studies and continued regulatory momentum are critical to Fractyl's long-term strategy.

Clinical Progress and Financial Developments

The quarter was defined by progress in Revita, a procedure designed to reset metabolic processes by resurfacing the duodenal lining. Both the pivotal REMAIN-1 cohort (with 315 participants) and the smaller, randomized "Midpoint Cohort" (45 participants) completed enrollment, with the latter finishing in Q4 2024.—signaling strong patient and physician interest. Key data readouts for weight maintenance post-GLP-1 therapy are expected in September 2025 and into 2026. According to management, "has completed enrollment of the REMAIN-1 Pivotal Cohort ahead of schedule." Rapid trial enrollment was achieved with fewer clinical centers than anticipated, reflecting concentrated demand at leading medical sites.

The open-label REVEAL-1 study, which tracks weight after patients stop GLP-1 drugs and receive Revita treatment, saw 12 of 13 patients maintain or reduce weight at three months. Median body weight change was negligible—in contrast to the 5–6% weight rebound typically reported for GLP-1 withdrawal in other studies. The durability and safety of the procedure received additional support from a German registry, where nine patients had a median weight loss of 9.6% and a 1.6% reduction in average blood sugar (HbA1c), both sustained over two years, with no device- or procedure‑related serious adverse events reported.

The rise in overall expenses, reflecting ongoing clinical work and manufacturing readiness for both Revita and the Rejuva gene therapy, led to a 62% greater net loss compared to Q2 2024. Commercial readiness efforts progressed, with a non-binding letter of intent signed with Bariendo Inc, which may help integrate Revita into obesity care clinics if regulatory approvals are secured. The company's intellectual property position strengthened through the addition of two new US patents, bringing the US total to 32 granted patents with over 40 more pending.

On the financial side, Fractyl ended the quarter with $22.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, supplemented by a $23 million equity raise completed after June 30, 2025. This fundraising is expected to provide a runway through key clinical milestones in 2025, according to management. However, with rising operating expenses and no commercial revenue to date, working capital and equity positions significantly declined. As of quarter end, liabilities exceeded assets, resulting in negative shareholder equity—a common situation for development-stage biotech firms dependent on future validation and funding prospects.

Pipeline Advancement: Rejuva Gene Therapy and Strategic Focus

The Rejuva gene therapy platform progressed toward clinical trials. Rejuva aims to enable the pancreas to naturally produce GLP-1, a hormone involved in blood sugar and appetite regulation, via a single gene therapy delivery—potentially allowing for long-lasting protection against metabolic disease. Preclinical animal data, presented at major medical meetings, indicated that a single dose could prevent weight gain and stabilize blood sugar on a high-fat diet. Large-scale manufacturing with a specialized provider is in place, ready for broader adoption if the platform proves successful. Regulatory filings began in Europe, aiming for first-in-human dosing in 2026.

Fractyl reprioritized R&D spending during the quarter, concentrating resources on Revita's pivotal clinical trials following strong evidence and demand. This meant slowing or pausing some earlier-stage projects to maximize impact on programs seen as most promising for near‑term value creation. Strategic funding activities, including the recent equity raise, were designed to extend cash reserves into 2026—allowing the company to support its primary milestones. Management stated that its cash position, after the August 2025 underwritten offering, is expected to fund operations into 2026.

Despite no recognized product revenue, Fractyl continues to reinforce its commercial plans for an eventual product launch, contingent on regulatory approval and favorable clinical data. Early partnership discussions, such as with Bariendo Inc, help lay the groundwork for distribution and integration into obesity-treatment networks after an FDA decision. The company’s portfolio of patents and international coverage remains important for long-term protection of its technology platforms in the face of strong competition from both established and emerging metabolic disease therapies.

Looking Ahead

No specific revenue or earnings guidance for fiscal 2025 or future periods was provided.

Looking forward, investors and market watchers will focus on next month's blinded, randomized three‑month results from the REMAIN‑1 Midpoint Cohort to validate Revita’s clinical promise for weight maintenance. Further essential data reads are scheduled for the end of 2025 and into the following year. The company's ability to deliver positive clinical outcomes, maintain regulatory momentum, and strengthen its balance sheet amid ongoing cash outflows will remain critical. GUTS does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

