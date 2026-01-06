Markets
GUTS

Fractyl Health Appoints Lara Smith Weber As CFO

January 06, 2026 — 07:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fractyl Health, Inc. (GUTS), Tuesday announced the appointment of Lara Smith Weber as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 12, 2026.

This comes as Lisa Davidson stepped down from the CFO position on December 31, 2025. She will continue to provide consulting services to the company during this transition.

Most recently, Weber served as CFO of Inari, where she completed multiple financings, strengthened the company's capital structure, and built financial systems and processes to support a growing organization.

Chief Executive Officer Harith Rajagopalan commented, "Lara's experience building financial and operating discipline in growth-stage healthcare companies makes her well-suited to support the Company as we advance through pivotal development and prepare for commercial execution and scale."

Fractyl's stock closed at $2.06, down 8.44 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GUTS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.