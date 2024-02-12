FPI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Farmland Partners Inc (Symbol: FPI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.45, changing hands as high as $11.46 per share. Farmland Partners Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FPI's low point in its 52 week range is $9.44 per share, with $13.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.44.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.