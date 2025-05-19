Foxconn's Big Innovation Company to Build 10,000 GPU NVIDIA Blackwell Supercomputer for AI Advancement in Taiwan

Foxconn's Big Innovation Company will build a supercomputer using 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs to advance AI in Taiwan.

Foxconn's subsidiary, Big Innovation Company, is set to build a groundbreaking AI supercomputer featuring 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, significantly enhancing AI computing capabilities in Taiwan. This initiative, announced during COMPUTEX, is a collaboration between NVIDIA, Foxconn, and the Taiwan government, aiming to support research, startups, and industries through advanced AI cloud infrastructure. The supercomputer will provide critical resources for the Taiwan National Science and Technology Council, helping to accelerate AI development across various sectors, including semiconductor technology at TSMC. The project aims to foster an AI-focused industrial ecosystem, improve automation in manufacturing, enhance connected transportation systems, and advance smart city initiatives, ultimately working towards Taiwan's vision of becoming a "smart AI island."

Potential Positives

Foxconn's subsidiary, Big Innovation Company, is set to build a state-of-the-art AI supercomputer using 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, significantly expanding AI computing resources in Taiwan.

The partnership with NVIDIA and TSMC will enhance research and development capabilities across industries, driving innovation and technological advancements in Taiwan.

This initiative has backing from the Taiwan National Science and Technology Council, indicating strong governmental support for AI development and infrastructure.

The development of the AI factory will create a comprehensive ecosystem that connects various sectors, promoting advancements in smart cities, electric vehicles, and manufacturing.

Potential Negatives

Potential over-reliance on NVIDIA's Blackwell GPUs, which may pose risks if there are supply chain issues or performance concerns with this specific technology.

The forward-looking statements regarding the supercomputer's capabilities and impacts come with significant uncertainties and risks, which may lead to outcomes that differ substantially from expectations.

The press release does not address any potential competition or alternative developments in AI infrastructure that could undermine the announced project.

FAQ

What is the significance of the NVIDIA Blackwell supercomputer project?

The project aims to enhance AI computing capabilities in Taiwan through a partnership involving NVIDIA, Foxconn, and the Taiwan government.

How many GPUs will the supercomputer have?

The supercomputer will be equipped with 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs to significantly expand AI computing resources.

Who will benefit from the AI factory?

Researchers, startups, and industry players across Taiwan will have access to advanced AI computing resources from the supercomputer.

What is Foxconn's role in this partnership?

Foxconn, through its subsidiary Big Innovation Company, will provide the AI infrastructure as an NVIDIA Cloud Partner for the project.

How will TSMC utilize the new AI infrastructure?

TSMC plans to leverage the supercomputer for faster research and development in semiconductor technology, enhancing overall innovation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release







TSMC to Harness Big Innovation Company Cloud AI Infrastructure for Research and Development





TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



COMPUTEX --



NVIDIA and Foxconn Hon Hai Technology Group today announced they are deepening their longstanding partnership and are working with the Taiwan government to build an AI factory supercomputer that will deliver state-of-the-art





NVIDIA Blackwell





infrastructure to researchers, startups and industries.





Foxconn will provide the AI infrastructure through its subsidiary





Big Innovation Company





as an





NVIDIA Cloud Partner





. Featuring 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, the AI factory will significantly expand AI computing availability and fuel innovation for Taiwan researchers and enterprises.





The Taiwan National Science and Technology Council will use the Big Innovation Company supercomputer to provide AI cloud computing resources to the Taiwan technology ecosystem, accelerating AI development and adoption across sectors.





TSMC researchers plan to leverage the system to advance its research and development with orders-of-magnitude faster performance, compared with previous-generation systems.





“AI has ignited a new industrial revolution — science and industry will be transformed,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “We are delighted to partner with Foxconn and Taiwan to help build Taiwan's AI infrastructure, and to support TSMC and other leading companies to advance innovation in the age of AI and robotics.”





“Foxconn builds technology that underpins modern life, and now, we’re building computing infrastructure to scale the next generation of breakthroughs across Taiwan,” said Young Liu, chairman and CEO of Foxconn. “By building this AI factory with NVIDIA and TSMC, we are laying the groundwork to connect people in Taiwan as well as government organizations and enterprises such as TSMC to accelerate innovation and empower industries.”





“At TSMC, innovation lies at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing advanced AI infrastructure, we empower our researchers to accelerate breakthroughs in semiconductor technology, enabling next-generation solutions for our customers and the world,” said Dr. C.C. Wei, chairman and CEO of TSMC. “Leveraging this AI factory reinforces our commitment to pushing the limits of AI-driven innovation.”





“Our plan is to create an AI-focused industrial ecosystem in southern Taiwan,” said Minister Wu Cheng-Wen of the National Science and Technology Council. “We are focused on investing in innovative research, developing a strong AI industry and encouraging the everyday use of AI tools. Our ultimate goal is to create a smart AI island filled with smart cities, and we look forward to collaborating with NVIDIA and Hon Hai to make this vision a reality.”







Foxconn Drives Regional Technology Innovation as NVIDIA Cloud Partner







The Big Innovation Cloud AI factory will feature NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra systems, including the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 rack-scale solution with





NVIDIA NVLink





™,





NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand





and





NVIDIA Spectrum-X





™ Ethernet networking.





In addition to becoming an NVIDIA Cloud Partner, Big Innovation Cloud plans to participate in the





NVIDIA DGX Cloud Lepton





™ marketplace,





announced separately today





. This will provide a wide range of enterprises — from startups and research institutions to established industry leaders — easy access to advanced GPU resources, further accelerating AI development and deployment in Taiwan. The system is expected to also provide computing to speed the work of startups and developers through the





NVIDIA Inception





program and the





NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute





.





Foxconn will use the AI supercomputer of Big Innovation Company to accelerate automation and efficiency across its three core pillars — smart cities, electric vehicles and manufacturing — with a vision of connecting industries, citizens and government organizations to accelerate growth with AI.





For smart cities, the AI factory will help optimize connected transportation systems and other civil resources to enhance quality of life for people in Taiwan. For smart electric vehicles, the infrastructure will enable advanced driver-assistance systems and safety. In manufacturing, AI-driven analytics, automation and digital twin technologies will streamline operations and speed product iteration.





Learn more by watching the





COMPUTEX





keynote from Huang and learn more at NVIDIA GTC Taipei.







About NVIDIA











NVIDIA





(NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.







For further information, contact:







Natalie Hereth





NVIDIA Corporation





+1-360-581-1088









nhereth@nvidia.com









Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits, impact, and performance of NVIDIA’s products, services, and technologies; NVIDIA’s partnership with third parties and the impact and benefits thereof; third parties adopting NVIDIA’s products and technologies and the impact and benefits thereof, and the availability and features of their offerings; science and industry being transformed; and NVIDIA partnering with Foxconn and Taiwan to help build Taiwan's AI infrastructure, and to support TSMC and other leading companies to advance innovation in the age of AI and robotics are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.





Many of the products and features described herein remain in various stages and will be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. The statements above are not intended to be, and should not be interpreted as a commitment, promise, or legal obligation, and the development, release, and timing of any features or functionalities described for our products is subject to change and remains at the sole discretion of NVIDIA. NVIDIA will have no liability for failure to deliver or delay in the delivery of any of the products, features or functions set forth herein.





© 2025 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, DGX Cloud Lepton, NVIDIA Spectrum-X and NVLink are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b40b18f-0c21-4eb5-82b1-2e81928b5301





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.