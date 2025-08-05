FOXA Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Fox Corporation FOXA reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.27, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.7%. The figure increased 41.1% year over year.



Revenues increased 6.3% year over year to $3.28 billion, beating the consensus mark by 5.8%. Affiliate fees (58% of total revenues) increased 2.6% year over year to $1.9 billion, driven by 4% growth at the Television segment and 2% growth at the Cable Network Programming segment.



Advertising revenues (32.8% of total revenues) increased 7.1% year over year to $1.07 billion, primarily due to continued digital growth led by the Tubi AVOD service, and stronger news ratings and pricing, partially offset by the absence of the prior year broadcasts of the UEFA European Championship and CONMEBOL Copa América.



Other revenues (9.2% of total revenues) surged 33.2% year over year to $301 million.

Top-Line Details

Cable Network Programming revenues (46.6% of total revenues) increased 6.5% year over year to $1.53 billion. Advertising revenues grew 15.2%, whereas revenues from Affiliate fees rose 1.9% year over year. Other revenues increased 38.7% on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to higher sports sublicensing revenues.



Television revenues (51.9% of total revenues) rose 5.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $1.70 billion. Advertising revenues jumped 3.1% year over year. Affiliate fees grew 3.6% year over year, led by higher average rates at both the company's owned and operated stations, as well as third-party FOX affiliates. Other revenues increased 33.6% year over year, primarily due to higher content revenues.

Operating Details

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, operating expenses decreased 1.4% year over year to $1.75 billion. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses contracted 420 basis points (bps) to 53.5%.



Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses rose 9.5% year over year to $590 million. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A expenses expanded 50 bps to 17.9%.



Total adjusted EBITDA increased 21.5% year over year to $939 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 360 bps to 28.6%.



Cable Network Programming EBITDA rose 6.3% year over year to $747 million. Television reported an adjusted EBITDA of $308 million, up 108.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2025, Fox had $5.35 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $4.81 billion as of March 31, 2025.



Fox's total borrowings as of June 30, 2025, consisted of $599 million in current borrowings and $6,598 million in non-current borrowings, according to the company's fiscal 2025 fourth-quarter earnings report released on Aug. 5, 2025.

