FOXA Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Fox Corporation FOXA is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 5.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.01 per share, unchanged in the past 30 days. The figure indicates 12.22% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.11 billion, implying 0.48% marginal growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.94%.

Fox Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Fox Corporation price-eps-surprise | Fox Corporation Quote

Let us see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider for FOXA Shares

Fox is headed into its fiscal fourth-quarter results, following a robust third quarter that demonstrated both momentum and strategic positioning challenges. The company reported third-quarter revenues of $4.37 billion, up 27% year over year, driven primarily by Super Bowl LIX advertising and continued digital growth at Tubi. Advertising revenues increased 65% during the third quarter, fueled by the record-breaking Super Bowl broadcast that attracted 128 million viewers, setting high comparative benchmarks for fourth-quarter performance.



Several positive developments positioned Fox favorably entering the fiscal fourth quarter. The company unveiled Fox One, its direct-to-consumer streaming service, in May 2025 and appointed former Apple executive Pete Distad as CEO. Fox also launched its AI-driven OneFOX converged media platform and welcomed Puja Vohra as Chief Marketing Officer, signaling enhanced digital advertising capabilities. Tubi continued its impressive trajectory, adding eight million new users on Super Bowl day alone and achieving 35% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter.



The quarter is likely to have reflected Fox's strategic transformation initiatives, including investments in Fox One's pre-launch development and expanded digital capabilities. The company's acquisition of Red Seat Ventures in February 2025 expanded its podcast portfolio, diversifying revenue streams.



However, the quarter under review is expected to have faced notable headwinds. In the fiscal third quarter, net income attributable to Fox stockholders decreased to $346 million from $666 million in the prior year period, reflecting higher sports programming costs and content investments. The absence of a Super Bowl broadcast in the fourth quarter created difficult year-over-year advertising comparisons, particularly given the exceptional performance of Super Bowl LIX. Fox News Digital maintained strong momentum, finishing first-quarter 2025 with record multiplatform engagement, though sustaining such performance levels remained challenging.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



FOXA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



Arista Networks ANET currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.96% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Arista Networks shares have gained 10.4% in the year-to-date (YTD) period. Arista Networks is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5.



Advanced Energy Industries AEIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Advanced Energy Industries shares have increased 24.5% YTD. Advanced Energy Industries is slated to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5.



Alight ALIT has an Earnings ESP of +15.79% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Alight shares have lost 22.1% YTD. Alight is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5.

