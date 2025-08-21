Markets
Fox Unveils FOX One Streaming Service

August 21, 2025 — 09:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Fox Corporation (FOXA, FOX) announced the official launch of FOX One, a new streaming service that brings together the full portfolio of FOX's News, Sports and Entertainment branded content—all in one place, both live and on demand. FOX One is priced at $19.99/month with a 7-day free trial or $199.99/year. Starting October 2, customers will have the opportunity to bundle FOX One with ESPN DTC Unlimited for $39.99/month.

FOX One is now available on Apple iOS and Android mobile, web and connected TV platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Prime Video Channels, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Microsoft Xbox, Samsung, LG and VIZIO.

