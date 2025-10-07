FOX or ROKU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Broadcast Radio and Television stocks have likely encountered both Fox Corporation (FOX) and Roku (ROKU). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Fox Corporation has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Roku has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that FOX's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

FOX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.69, while ROKU has a forward P/E of 896.07. We also note that FOX has a PEG ratio of 1.35. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ROKU currently has a PEG ratio of 14.68.

Another notable valuation metric for FOX is its P/B ratio of 2.04. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ROKU has a P/B of 5.96.

Based on these metrics and many more, FOX holds a Value grade of A, while ROKU has a Value grade of D.

FOX has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than ROKU, so it seems like value investors will conclude that FOX is the superior option right now.

