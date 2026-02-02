Is Fox (FOXA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Fox (FOXA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FOXA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.24 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 23.98. Over the past 52 weeks, FOXA's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.74 and as low as 10.80, with a median of 12.55.

Another notable valuation metric for FOXA is its P/B ratio of 2.24. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 5.86. Over the past 12 months, FOXA's P/B has been as high as 2.31 and as low as 1.66, with a median of 2.03.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Fox's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FOXA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

