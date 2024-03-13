Fox (FOXA) Nation Extends Distribution to DISH Network, SLING TV

Fox FOXA Nation recently announced that it has expanded its distribution to EchoStar’s SATS DISH Network and SLING TV.



Starting in mid-March, DISH Network’s customers will be able to subscribe to FOX Nation for $5.99 per month. Customers can purchase the subscription through the MyDISH app, online at mydish.com/foxnation, or by calling 1-800-333-DISH (3474). Once subscribed, customers can watch FOX Nation on channel 296 through the On Demand menu or the DISH Anywhere app.



SLING TV users will also be able to access FOX Nation for $5.99 per month. This includes both regular SLING TV and Sling Freestream users.



With more than 10,000 hours of content, customers will have access to a wide range of programs on FOX Nation. This includes exclusive series like Yellowstone: One-Fifty hosted by Kevin Costner, The History of the World in Six Glasses with Dan Aykroyd and Liberty or Death: The Boston Tea Party with Rob Lowe. Additionally, popular shows like COPS and Crime Cam 24/7 with Sticks Larkin will be available, along with documentaries, such as The Fall of the House of Murdaugh and Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax.



This is expected to aid Fox’s top line in the upcoming quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOXA’s fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $14.04 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 5.85%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.23 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 7.98%.

Fox Nation Faces Major Headwinds in the Media Market

An Ernst & Young report about media and entertainment trends for 2024 pointed out that people were unhappy about paying for TV channels they didn't watch. This led to the popularity of streaming services, where consumers can pick and choose what they want to watch. Media companies now have to find a balance between traditional TV and streaming platforms to make money from subscriptions and ads.



The companies are also using artificial intelligence to improve efficiency and grow their businesses. More people are canceling their cable subscriptions as the demand for streaming shows is growing rapidly.



Companies like Paramount Global PARA and Comcast CMCSA are doing well because more people are watching digital content. These companies offer a variety of shows that are made for different audiences. The faster and widely available Internet connection helps these companies gain more subscribers.



PARA's Pluto TV has many live channels sorted into different categories like news, reality, sports, comedy and movies. Its on-demand TV shows are grouped into genres, such as dramas, sitcoms, crime, action series and sci-fi.



Comcast's Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming service. It has lots of NBC shows, movies and original programs. The free version has plenty of TV shows, movies, news, short clips and exclusive original content.



FOXA recently made a deal to renew its partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group for several years. This agreement covers all Fox-affiliated channels in Sinclair's 41 markets, reaching around 19 million households.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 0.7% year to date against the Zacks Consumer & Discretionary sector's growth of 2.3% due to major headwinds in the media industry.

