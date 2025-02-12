Fox Corporation Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

New York-based Fox Corporation (FOXA) operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company. Valued at $24.3 billion by market cap, the company produces and licenses news, sports, and entertainment content for distribution through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors. It also manages broadcast studios, theaters, editing bays, sound stages, and other production facilities.

Shares of this media giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. FOXA has gained 79.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 20.7%. In 2025, FOXA stock is up 9.9%, surpassing the SPX’s 3.2% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, FOXA’s outperformance looks less pronounced compared to Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 31.6% over the past year. Moreover, FOXA’s gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 7.3% returns over the same time frame.

FOXA outperformed the market thanks to successful political advertising, sports sublicensing sales, and strategic investments in streaming, Tubi, and live sports. Tubi's growing audience boosted revenues, and collaborations with major sports leagues secured steady viewership. In addition, cost-cutting and digital innovation bolstered margins, while Fox's brand strength and niche dominance helped capture market share, delivering resilient performance for investors.

On Feb. 4, FOXA shares closed up more than 5% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.96 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.65. The company’s revenue was $5.1 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $4.9 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in June, analysts expect FOXA’s EPS to grow 27.7% to $4.38 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 20 analysts covering FOXA stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, and 12 “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with nine analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 7, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) kept a “Buy” rating on FOXA and raised the price target to $60, implying a potential upside of 12.4% from current levels.

While FOXA currently trades above its mean price target of $52.70, the Street-high price target of $64 suggests an upside potential of 19.9%.

