Fox Corporation Profit Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - Fox Corporation (FOXA) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $229 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $373 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $360 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $5.182 billion from $5.078 billion last year.

Fox Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $229 Mln. vs. $373 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $5.182 Bln vs. $5.078 Bln last year.

