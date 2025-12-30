Fox Corporation (FOX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

A strong stock as of late has been Fox Corporation (FOX). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 9.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $65.73 in the previous session. Fox has gained 42.4% since the start of the year compared to the 3% gain for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the 17.4% return for the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 30, 2025, Fox reported EPS of $1.51 versus consensus estimate of $1.06.

For the current fiscal year, Fox is expected to post earnings of $4.46 per share on $15.99 in revenues. This represents a -6.69% change in EPS on a -1.93% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.03 per share on $16.55 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 12.71% and 3.55%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Fox may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Fox has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 14.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 15.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 11.2X versus its peer group's average of 5.2X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.44. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Fox an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Fox currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Fox meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Fox shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does FOX Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of FOX have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Fox Corporation (FOXA). FOXA has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Fox Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 42.45%, and for the current fiscal year, FOXA is expected to post earnings of $4.42 per share on revenue of $16.09 billion.

Shares of Fox Corporation have gained 11.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 16.71X and a P/CF of 12.69X.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry may rank in the bottom 78% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for FOX and FOXA, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fox Corporation (FOX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Corporation (FOXA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.