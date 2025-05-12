Fox Corp. Unveils FOX One

Markets
(RTTNews) - Fox Corporation (FOXA, FOX) introduced FOX One, its direct to consumer streaming service. FOX One will bring all of FOX's News, Sports and Entertainment branded content together in one dynamic streaming platform. FOX One is on track to launch in the fall ahead of the NFL and College Football seasons.

Pete Distad, CEO, FOX One, said: "We have built this platform from the ground up to allow consumers to enjoy and engage with our programming in new and exciting ways, leveraging cutting edge technology to enhance the user experience across the platform."

