$FOUR stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FOUR stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $167,222,581 of trading volume.

$FOUR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $FOUR:

$FOUR insiders have traded $FOUR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANCY DISMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,861,974 .

. JORDAN FRANKEL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $1,599,563 .

. DAVID TAYLOR LAUBER (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $797,796 .

. JAMES J. WHALEN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,657 shares for an estimated $166,094.

$FOUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 224 institutional investors add shares of $FOUR stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FOUR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FOUR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/05/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/13/2024

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 11/04/2024

$FOUR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FOUR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FOUR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $117.5.

Here are some recent targets:

John Davis from Raymond James set a target price of $115.0 on 12/04/2024

on 12/04/2024 Peter Heckmann from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $126.0 on 11/14/2024

on 11/14/2024 Clarke Jefferies from Piper Sandler set a target price of $120.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $105.0 on 11/04/2024

