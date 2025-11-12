Four Corners Rewards Investors With a 3.2% Dividend Increase

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT recently announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 36.65 cents per share. This represents a 3.2% increase from the previous quarterly payout of 35.50 cents per share. The new dividend will be paid on Jan. 15, 2026, to the company’s shareholders of record as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Post the dividend hike, the annualized dividend payout now comes to $1.466 per share. At this new rate, the annualized yield is 5.98%, based on the stock’s closing price of $24.53 on Nov. 11, 2025.

Solid dividend payouts remain the biggest attractions for real estate investment trust (REIT) investors, and FCPT has remained committed to that. In the last five years, the company has increased its dividend five times. Its five-year annualized dividend growth rate is 2.54%. Check out Four Corners dividend history here.

FCPT: In a Nutshell

This REIT is mainly engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties. The company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis.

FCPT maintains a healthy balance sheet position and has around $490 million of available liquidity as of Sept. 30, 2025. It also enjoys credit ratings of BBB and Baa3 from Fitch and Moody’s, respectively, enabling it to procure debt financing at attractive costs.

Hence, given FCPT’s ability to generate decent cash flows, a lower debt-equity ratio compared with the industry and a solid financial position, we expect the latest dividend rate to be sustainable over the long run.

In the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 2.9% compared with the industry's growth of 3.9%.



Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Digital Realty Trust DLR and Public Storage PSA, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLR’s 2025 FFO per share has moved 3 cents northward over the past month to $1.82.

The consensus estimate for PSA’s 2025 FFO per share has been revised a cent upward to $4.24 over the past week.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

