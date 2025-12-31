Four Corners Expands Portfolio With Multiple Property Acquisitions

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT recently acquired a Buffalo Wild Wings property in a highly trafficked corridor in New Mexico for $2.8 million. Priced at a 6.8% cap rate on rent as of the closing date and excluding the transaction costs, the property is corporate-operated under long-term triple net leases with approximately nine years of term remaining. The move underscores the company’s efforts to expand and diversify its portfolio.

In other news, FCPT acquired a United Rentals property and a Buffalo Wild Wings property in highly trafficked corridors in Alabama and Kentucky, respectively, for $5.4 million. The property is corporate-operated under long-term, net leases with a weighted average of nine years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.9% cap rate on rent as of the closing date and exclusive of transaction costs.

The company also announced the acquisition of a Sprouts Farmers Market property for $8.6 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Tennessee. Priced at a cap rate in line with the previous transactions, the property is corporate-operated under a long-term net lease.

Including the above acquisition, FCPT completed real estate acquisitions of 105 properties in 2025 for a total investment of approximately $318 million, exclusive of transaction costs.

FCPT: In a Snapshot

This real estate investment trust (REIT), mainly engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties, has a track record of acquisitions. Last week, FCPT acquired the Crash Champions property for $2.6 million in a strong retail corridor in Ohio. The company also acquired an Applebee's property and a newly constructed National Veterinary Associates property during that week.

The above purchases fall in line with Four Corners’ strategy of structuring a portfolio that will withstand varied economic cycles. However, the company’s growth plans could encounter challenges due to its sizable $1.23 billion debt load as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

