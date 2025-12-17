Four Corners Expands Portfolio With Multiple Property Acquisitions

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT recently announced multiple acquisitions aggregating $11.6 million. The move underscores the company’s efforts to expand and diversify its portfolio.

The company bought out a Tires Plus property in the strong retail corridor in Georgia for $2.3 million. Priced at a cap rate in line with the previous transactions, the property is corporate-operated under a long-term triple-net lease.

FCPT also acquired four Mission Pet Health properties for $9.3 million, three located in strong retail corridors in Illinois and one in Wisconsin. Priced at a 6.9% cap rate on rent as of the closing date and excluding the transaction costs, the properties are corporate-operated under long-term net leases with a weighted average of 11 years of term remaining.

More on FCPT

This real estate investment trust (REIT), mainly engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties, has a track record of acquisitions.

In December, FCPT acquired a newly constructed Jiffy Lube automotive property for $2.7 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Colorado and is corporate-operated under a long-term triple-net lease with approximately 12 years of term remaining.

In the third quarter of 2025, FCPT acquired 28 properties totaling $82 million, with a weighted-average remaining lease term of 11.6 years. The acquired properties belonged to diverse industries, boosting stability in revenue generation. 39% were medical, 36% auto service, 16% quick service restaurants and 9% casual dining restaurants by purchase price.

The above purchases fall in line with Four Corners’ strategy of structuring a resilient portfolio that will withstand varied economic cycles. However, the company’s growth plans could encounter challenges due to its sizable $1.21 billion debt load, which may continue to keep borrowing costs high.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

