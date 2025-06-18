Four Corners Acquires an Olive Garden Property for $4.1M

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT recently announced the acquisition of an Olive Garden property for $4.1 million. This acquisition highlights the company’s expansionary and diversification efforts, which will aid future revenue growth.

The property is located in strong retail corridors in North Carolina. The property, under a long-term triple net lease, is corporate-operated. The transaction was priced at a cap rate that was in line with prior FCPT transactions.

FCPT: In a Snapshot

This real estate investment trust (REIT), mainly engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties, has a track record of acquisitions.

Last week, FCPT announced the acquisition of the Tires Plus property for $1.7 million and an automotive service property for $5.8 million. In the last week of May 2025, the company acquired the Christian Brothers Automotive property through a sale-leaseback for $4.3 million. For the same period, it also acquired an automotive service property for $5.3 million.

The above purchases fall in line with FCPT’s strategy of structuring a portfolio that will withstand varied economic cycles. However, the company’s expansion may face potential headwinds in an elevated interest-rate environment, which could keep its borrowing costs high.

In the past six months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 5.1% compared with the industry's increase of 7.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are VICI Properties VICI and Medical Properties Trust MPW, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VICI’s 2025 FFO per share has moved one cent northward to $2.34 over the past two months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPW’s 2025 FFO per share has remained unchanged at 62 cents over the past two months.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

