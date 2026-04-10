Founder Group Stock Falls 6% Despite Nasdaq Compliance Update

(RTTNews) - Shares of Founder Group Limited (FGL) are moving down about 6 percent during Friday morning trading after the company regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum publicly held shares requirement.

The company's stock is currently trading at $1.79, down 6.74 percent, over the previous close of $1.92 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $1.69 and $154.00 in the past one year.

The announcement was made after the company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

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