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FGL

Founder Group Stock Falls 6% Despite Nasdaq Compliance Update

April 10, 2026 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Founder Group Limited (FGL) are moving down about 6 percent during Friday morning trading after the company regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum publicly held shares requirement.

The company's stock is currently trading at $1.79, down 6.74 percent, over the previous close of $1.92 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $1.69 and $154.00 in the past one year.

The announcement was made after the company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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