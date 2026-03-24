Founder Buys 43K Shares of Shift4 Stock

Key Points

43,827 shares were acquired by Jared Isaacman, 10% owner, for a total transaction value of approximately ~$2.00 million on March 10, 2026.

This trade represented approximately 0.19% of Isaacman's direct holdings at the time, and approximately 0.10% of his aggregate direct and indirect position.

Direct ownership rose to 1,410,727 shares, while indirect holdings through entities such as Rook and UTMA accounts remained at 21,875,824 shares.

Isaacman retains 23,286,551 shares (direct and indirect) after this purchase, which increases his direct exposure following a period of net accumulation.

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On March 10, 2026, Jared Isaacman, 10% owner of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR), reported the purchase of 43,827 shares at a weighted-average price of $45.75 per share, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 43,827 Transaction value ~$2.0 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,410,727 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 21,875,824 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$66.1 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($45.75); post-transaction value based on March 10, 2026, market close price not specified here.

Key questions

How does this purchase compare to Isaacman's recent trading activity?

While Isaacman has reported 25 total insider transactions over the past three years, including several larger purchases, this 43,827-share acquisition is consistent in size with his recent pattern of direct market buys, which have generally ranged from about 14,000 to 296,000 shares per transaction.

While Isaacman has reported 25 total insider transactions over the past three years, including several larger purchases, this 43,827-share acquisition is consistent in size with his recent pattern of direct market buys, which have generally ranged from about 14,000 to 296,000 shares per transaction. What was the market context at the time of this transaction?

On March 10, 2026, the weighted average purchase price for this transaction was $45.75 per share; the stock had declined 47.5% over the prior year, potentially providing a valuation-driven entry point.

On March 10, 2026, the weighted average purchase price for this transaction was $45.75 per share; the stock had declined 47.5% over the prior year, potentially providing a valuation-driven entry point. How material is this transaction relative to Isaacman's aggregate stake?

The purchase represented only 0.19% of Isaacman's total direct and indirect holdings, indicating a modest increase in exposure rather than a shift in overall ownership structure.

The purchase represented only 0.19% of Isaacman's total direct and indirect holdings, indicating a modest increase in exposure rather than a shift in overall ownership structure. What is the structure of Isaacman's ownership following this transaction?

Following the trade, Isaacman directly holds 1,410,727 shares and maintains indirect control over 21,875,824 shares through entities including Rook and UTMA accounts; his total beneficial ownership remains one of the largest among insiders.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.18 billion Net income (TTM) $103.80 million Dividend yield 0.70% 1-year price change -48.7%

* 1-year price change calculated using March 10, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Shift4 Payments delivers integrated payment processing and technology solutions, including omni-channel card acceptance, POS systems, fraud prevention, eCommerce platforms, and business intelligence tools.

The company generates revenue primarily through transaction fees, software subscriptions, and value-added services embedded within its proprietary payment ecosystem.

Core customers include merchants in hospitality, retail, e-commerce, stadiums, and entertainment venues seeking unified payment and commerce solutions.

Shift4 Payments operates in the U.S. payments technology sector through its end-to-end platform. The company leverages integrated software and hardware offerings to address complex payment needs across multiple verticals. Its competitive advantage centers on comprehensive product integration and a focus on high-growth, omni-channel commerce environments.

What this transaction means for investors

Shares of Shift4 Payments, or Shift4, as the company refers to itself, were soaring on March 24, up some 16% to $51.25 per share. It was likely due to some good news for the stock over the past few weeks, punctuated perhaps by this insider buy. Isaacman founded Shift4, but left the company in December to become the administrator of NASA in the Trump Administration.

Shift4 stock had been trading at a 52-week low of around $40 per share just last week. Its forward P/E ratio plummeted to 7, and its five-year PEG ratio is a minuscule 0.28, suggesting a good value. This low valuation may be another catalyst for the stock price to bounce as it has.

A major catalyst is the acquisition of Bambora North America, which brings its platform of more than 140,000 merchants to Shift4. The merchants will have access to Shift4’s payments and commerce solutions. Further, the acquisition will create opportunities for cross-selling as the Bambora platform is integrated with more than 500 independent software vendors.

The company also announced on its Q4earnings callthat it had formed a partnership with XAI, Elon Musk’s company, to incorporate AI into its business.

Analysts are generally bullish on Shift4 stock, with a median price target of $60 per share, which suggests 17% upside.

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Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shift4 Payments. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.