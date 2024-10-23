Fostering Community Resilience in Rural Areas : Project Vida

In celebration of our partners and the great work they do to advance economic progress for all, we interviewed some of our Nasdaq Foundation quarterly grant recipients about their roles, backgrounds and the importance of their work. We spoke with Paloma Medina, Supervisor of Economic Development of Project Vida, on its mission to address critical issues in underserved communities, such as poverty, access to healthcare, education, housing, and economic development.

Tell us about Project Vida. What is its core mission?

The mission of Project Vida is to identify the comprehensive vision of the community for its future and to develop community-based structures and programs to implement that vision in light of the needs and direction of the wider society.

Why is Project Vida's mission so important?

Project Vida’s mission is important because it focuses on addressing critical issues in underserved communities, such as poverty, access to healthcare, education, housing, and economic development. By providing essential services and support, the organization works to empower individuals and families, helping them improve their quality of life and build a sustainable future. Its mission fosters community resilience and long-term social impact, aiming to break the cycle of poverty and create equitable opportunities for all.

Can you talk to us about The Microenterprise Technical Assistance Program? What impact are you hoping the Nasdaq Foundation’s Quarterly Grant will have on the Microenterprise Technical Assistance Program’s success?

With the Nasdaq Foundation’s Quarterly Grant, we are expecting a significant expansion in the program's impact. The funding will allow us to reach more micro businesses by scaling up the resources and technical assistance available, enhancing our workshop offerings, and providing increased access to capital. The rural areas of El Paso County often face barriers such as limited infrastructure and financial resources, so this grant will help bridge that gap, empowering local entrepreneurs and stimulating economic growth in the region.