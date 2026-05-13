Fossil Q1 Loss Narrows On Lower Costs

(RTTNews) - Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) on Wednesday reported a narrower first-quarter loss, as lower restructuring expenses and reduced operating costs offset a decline in sales.

Net loss attributable to Fossil Group narrowed to $0.8 million, or $0.01 loss per share, from a net loss of $17.6 million, or $0.33 loss per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net loss improved to $1.9 million, or $0.03 loss per share, from a net loss of $5.0 million, or $0.10 loss per share, last year.

Net sales declined 3.6% to $224.8 million from $233.3 million a year earlier. The company said sales were negatively impacted by the current quarter containing 13 weeks compared with 14 weeks in the prior-year quarter, along with store rationalization initiatives and declining smartwatch sales.

Gross margin narrowed to 59.9% from 61.3%, primarily due to higher tariffs and accelerated licensed brand royalty recognition.

Wholesale sales increased 5% on a constant-currency basis, while direct-to-consumer sales declined 29%. Traditional watch sales were roughly flat year-over-year in constant currency, while leather sales fell 41% and jewelry sales declined 14%.

Fossil reiterated its fiscal 2026 outlook and continues to expect net sales to decline 4% to 6%, with a return to sales growth in the fourth quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.