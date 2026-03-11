Fossil Group Reports Wider Q4 Loss As Sales Decline

Markets
(RTTNews) - Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) on Wednesday, reported a fourth-quarter and full year results.

Net loss came at $18.6 million, or $0.33 per share, for the fourth quarter, compared with a net loss of $7.6 million, or $0.14 per share, in the same period a year earlier. Net sales for the quarter declined to $280.5 million from $342.3 million.

For the full year, the company reported a net loss of $78.3 million, or $1.45 per share, compared with a net loss of $102.7 million, or $1.94 per share, in 2024. Annual net sales declined to $1.00 billion from $1.15 billion.

Operating loss for the year was $19.1 million, compared with $103.9 million in the prior year.

FOSL is currently trading after hours at $4.41 up $0.29 or 7.04 percent on the Nasdaq.

