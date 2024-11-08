Fossil Group Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Fossil Group, Inc. ( (FOSL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fossil Group, Inc. presented to its investors.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design and marketing company specializing in lifestyle accessories, including watches, jewelry, and handbags, with a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands. The company operates across multiple geographies and channels, offering products that reflect its commitment to design and innovation.

In its latest earnings report, Fossil Group, Inc. announced a decrease in third-quarter net sales, attributed partly to its strategic exit from the smartwatch category and retail store optimization. Despite the sales drop, the company managed to expand its gross margins, indicating progress in its Transform and Grow (TAG) Plan aimed at operational efficiency and profitability.

Key financial highlights from the third quarter include a 16% reduction in worldwide net sales amounting to $288 million, and a 240 basis point increase in gross margins to 49.4%. Operating losses improved, decreasing from $46 million to $24 million compared to the previous year. The company also reported a significant reduction in inventory levels and operating expenses, aligning with its strategic objectives under the TAG Plan.

Looking ahead, Fossil Group remains focused on its TAG Plan, aiming for at least $100 million in annualized savings for 2024. The company is revising its full-year outlook with expected net sales of approximately $1.1 billion, reflecting current market challenges and its strategic realignments. It anticipates generating positive free cash flow, bolstered by recent tax refunds and ongoing cost-saving measures.

