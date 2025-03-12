News & Insights

Markets
FOSL

Fossil Group Names Randy Greben CFO

March 12, 2025 — 04:35 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) Wednesday announced the appointment of Randy Greben as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 17.

Greben replaces Andrew Skobe, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Greben will oversee Fossil Group's global financial strategy, focusing on leading the organization's financial turnaround and business transformation.

"For decades, Fossil Group and its iconic global brands have been part of the consumer experience," said Greben. "I am thrilled to join the team at this pivotal time in the company's turnaround to help advance their strategies and build long-term shareholder value."

Greben most recently served as Chief Financial and Operating Officer at Casper Sleep, Inc., where he strengthened the balance sheet, led a successful sale process of the company's Canada business, and significantly reduced overall costs. Previously, Greben was Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the meal kit company Blue Apron, where he led strategic actions including debt refinancings, capital raises, and significant governance changes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FOSL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.