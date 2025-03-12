Fossil Group Names Randy Greben CFO

(RTTNews) - Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) Wednesday announced the appointment of Randy Greben as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 17.

Greben replaces Andrew Skobe, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Greben will oversee Fossil Group's global financial strategy, focusing on leading the organization's financial turnaround and business transformation.

"For decades, Fossil Group and its iconic global brands have been part of the consumer experience," said Greben. "I am thrilled to join the team at this pivotal time in the company's turnaround to help advance their strategies and build long-term shareholder value."

Greben most recently served as Chief Financial and Operating Officer at Casper Sleep, Inc., where he strengthened the balance sheet, led a successful sale process of the company's Canada business, and significantly reduced overall costs. Previously, Greben was Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the meal kit company Blue Apron, where he led strategic actions including debt refinancings, capital raises, and significant governance changes.

