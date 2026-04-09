Fossil Group (FOSL) Moves 8.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Fossil Group FOSL shares soared 8.3% in the last trading session to close at $5.2. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 19.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Fossil is sharpening execution with a brand-led, consumer-centric turnaround: more full-price selling, tighter costs, stronger innovation, and momentum in the U.S. and India—supporting margin gains and durable growth.

This watch and accessories maker is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.22 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -120%. Revenues are expected to be $205.3 million, down 12% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Fossil Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 236.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on FOSL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Fossil Group is a member of the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. One other stock in the same industry, Urban Outfitters URBN, finished the last trading session 5.4% higher at $68.22. URBN has returned -1.7% over the past month.

Urban Outfitters' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.5% over the past month to $1.12. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -3.5%. Urban Outfitters currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.