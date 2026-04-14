Forward Industries Names Mark Brazier CFO, Succeeding Kathleen Weisberg

(RTTNews) - Forward Industries, Inc. (FWDI), a Solana treasury company, on Tuesday announced that it has named Mark Brazier as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective April 13.

Brazier succeeds Kathleen Weisberg, who will remain with the company as Director of financial reporting, to ensure a smooth transition. Weisberg has been with Forward since 2020.

Brazier joins from XBTO Global, where he served as CFO and Head of Regulatory. Prior to XBTO, he was with Vertrax, LiquidX and GFI Group.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Forward Industries were gaining 1.3 percent in pre market activity, trading at $4.6900, after closing Monday's regular trading 2.66 percent higher.

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