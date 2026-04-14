Markets

Forward Industries Names Mark Brazier CFO, Succeeding Kathleen Weisberg

April 14, 2026 — 09:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Forward Industries, Inc. (FWDI), a Solana treasury company, on Tuesday announced that it has named Mark Brazier as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective April 13.

Brazier succeeds Kathleen Weisberg, who will remain with the company as Director of financial reporting, to ensure a smooth transition. Weisberg has been with Forward since 2020.

Brazier joins from XBTO Global, where he served as CFO and Head of Regulatory. Prior to XBTO, he was with Vertrax, LiquidX and GFI Group.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Forward Industries were gaining 1.3 percent in pre market activity, trading at $4.6900, after closing Monday's regular trading 2.66 percent higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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