Forward Air Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Forward Air Corporation (FWRD), a freight company, on Monday, reported its fourth-quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025.

The company's operating revenue was $631.2 million, compared to $632.8 million in the same quarter of the prior year.

Net loss came in at $28.3 million, compared to the $36.4 million a year earlier. Loss per share was $0.91, versus $1.24 in the prior-year period.

For the full year, the company's operating revenue rose to $2.50 billion from $2.47 billion in 2024.

Net loss improved to $107.8 million from $817.0 million in 2024. Loss per share for the full year came in at $3.51 per share, compared to $30.63 per share a year earlier.

FWRD is currently trading after market at $26.75, up $1.47 or 5.81 percent on the Nasdaq.

