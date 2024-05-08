Forward Air Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Forward Air (FWRD):

Earnings: -$61.71 million in Q1 vs. $36.37 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.35 in Q1 vs. $1.37 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Forward Air reported adjusted earnings of -$24.17 million or -$0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.11 per share Revenue: $541.81 million in Q1 vs. $357.71 million in the same period last year.

