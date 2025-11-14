FORVIA HELLA To Appoint Peter Laier As CEO

(RTTNews) - German automotive parts supplier HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has announced the appointment of Dr. Peter Laier, whose most recent experience included service as a Board member of ZF Group, to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Peter Laier will assume the role with effect from end of February 15, 2026. Until Dr. Laier takes office, Bernard Schferbarthold will continue to hold the position as CEO.

Dr. Ing. Wolfgang Ziebart, Chairman of the Shareholder Committee notes: "Dr. Laier brings to FORVIA HELLA a strong global perspective and strategic mindset, as well as highly relevant expertise in the markets where FORVIA HELLA performs and seeks to grow. His practical approach, proven track record of performance and innovative mindset are envisioned to drive FORVIA HELLA to further growth and success. We extend deepest thanks to Bernard Schferbarthold for his commitment and achievements for the Company in these challenging times."

Dr. Peter Laier: "FORVIA HELLA is widely known for its high-quality products and innovative offerings in Electronics, Lighting and Lifecycle Solutions, driven by top talent in many markets worldwide. I am excited to working with the employees of FORVIA HELLA to further accelerate the Company's success in existing markets and to open up new markets and opportunities."

