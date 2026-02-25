Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Price Target Increased by 77.78% to 65.28

The average one-year price target for Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) has been revised to $65.28 / share. This is an increase of 77.78% from the prior estimate of $36.72 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $67.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.21% from the latest reported closing price of $62.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forum Energy Technologies. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FET is 0.52%, an increase of 103.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.54% to 10,097K shares. The put/call ratio of FET is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Keyframe Capital Partners holds 578K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 849K shares , representing a decrease of 46.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FET by 76.81% over the last quarter.

IES Holdings holds 544K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company.

MHCAX - MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund holds 470K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares , representing a decrease of 25.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FET by 6.67% over the last quarter.

Employees Retirement System of Texas holds 442K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 368K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.