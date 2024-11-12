News & Insights

Forum Energy Tech Strengthens Financial Position with Bond Offering

November 12, 2024 — 10:12 am EST

Forum Energy Tech ( (FET) ) has issued an update.

Forum Energy Technologies successfully closed a $100 million senior secured bond offering at 10.5% interest, maturing in 2029. The proceeds will repay borrowings from Variperm Energy Services acquisition and redeem all 2025 Convertible Notes. This move strengthens Forum’s balance sheet and enhances its strategic investment flexibility, focusing on reducing net debt and maintaining conservative leverage.

