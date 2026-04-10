Fortuna Mining's Q1 Gold-Equivalent Production Increases Sequentially

Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM produced 72,872 gold-equivalent ounces (GEO) from ongoing operations in the first quarter of 2026, which marked a 3.5% increase from the year-ago quarter. The reported figure also marked an increase of 11.9% from the fourth quarter of 2025.

FSM’s Q1 Mine Performances

Fortuna Mining currently has three operating mines in its portfolio.



The Séguéla mine, located in Côte d´Ivoire, contributed 42,016 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2026, up 13.7% from the prior quarter. The upside was due to a 5.1% rise in tons milled and a 1.6% rally in average head grade. The company expects the mine’s production to be 160,000-170,000 ounces of gold for 2026.



Processing plant expansion studies at the mine are advancing, with competition expected in May 2026. The studies are analyzing a potential 28% capacity increase, with the aim to reach production of 2-2.5 million tons per year.



At the Lindero mine in Argentina, first-quarter gold production was 21,545 ounces, up 12% sequentially. The annual guidance for the mine is 92,000-102,000 ounces of gold for 2026.



The Caylloma mine in Peru produced 257,603 ounces of silver in the first quarter, higher than the fourth quarter’s 248,882 ounces. GEO output was 9,311 ounces in the first quarter, higher than 8,987ounces in the fourth quarter of 2025.



The mine’s zinc production was 11.5 million pounds and lead production was 8.2 million pounds. From the previous quarter, zinc production fell slightly and lead production was mostly flat. The company expects the mine to produce GEO of 29,000-33,000 for 2026.

Fortuna Mining’s 2026 Guidance & Other Updates

FSM expects gold equivalent production of 281,000-305,000 ounces for 2026. The mid-point reflects a year-over-year dip of 8% from 317,001 ounces in 2025.



The company’s Diamba Sud Gold Project advanced well in the first quarter of 2026, making steady progress across development, early works and procurement activities. FSM expects to complete the feasibility study in the second quarter of 2026.

Q2 Preliminary Results of Another Mining Stock

Endeavour Silver Corporation EXK produced 3.3 million silver-equivalent ounces in the first quarter of 2026. This reflected a 78% increase from the year-ago quarter, driven by the addition of the Kolpa operation.



Consolidated silver production at Endeavour Silver grew 56% year over year to 1,875,375 ounces. Endeavour Silver’s gold production in the quarter rose 41% year over year to 11,740 ounces.

FSM Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Fortuna Mining have gained 61.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 58.6% growth.

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Fortuna Mining’s Zacks Rank & Other Stock to Consider

FSM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Some other top-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS. DD sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present and CRS carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.28 per share. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 35.7%. DuPont de Nemours’ shares have surged 90% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $10.28 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 37.4%. CRS shares have skyrocketed 156.4% in a year. It delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.2%.

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