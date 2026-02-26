Fortuna Mining (FSM) Price Target Increased by 14.20% to 13.34

The average one-year price target for Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) has been revised to $13.34 / share. This is an increase of 14.20% from the prior estimate of $11.68 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.79 to a high of $14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.90% from the latest reported closing price of $13.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortuna Mining. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSM is 0.19%, an increase of 3.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.50% to 239,440K shares. The put/call ratio of FSM is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 24,185K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,281K shares , representing a decrease of 21.07%.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 20,217K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,530K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 18,013K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,707K shares , representing an increase of 23.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSM by 83.48% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 11,383K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,673K shares , representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSM by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 9,667K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,947K shares , representing an increase of 7.44%.

