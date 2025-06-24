Markets
Fortrea Enters Strategic Collaboration With Emery Pharma

June 24, 2025 — 07:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Fortrea (FTRE) announced a strategic collaboration with Emery Pharma, a analytical and bioanalytical CRO providing testing services under current Good Manufacturing Practice and Good Laboratory Practice, to provide rapid lot-by-lot, 1-methyl-4-nitrosopiperazine testing of rifampin to certify impurities are below the Acceptable Intake Limit set by FDA guidelines. Fortrea said the collaboration allows sponsors to conduct DDI assessments using rifampin, which is frequently named as the preferred agent in these studies, due to its safety and tolerability profile.

Specializing in GLP- and cGMP-compliant analytical testing, Emery Pharma provides a suite of services that support every stage of drug developmentfrom early discovery through clinical trials and commercialization.

