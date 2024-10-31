Fortive’s Strategic Split: Navigating Risks and Market Challenges

Fortive (FTV) has disclosed a new risk, in the Corporate Activity and Growth category.

Fortive’s announcement to split into two independent, publicly traded companies poses significant risks, as the plan may not proceed as anticipated or within the intended timeline. The proposed Separation aims to create a technology solutions company under the Fortive name and a global industrial entity, NewCo. However, various challenges such as adverse market conditions, tax ruling delays, and increased costs could impede this process. Furthermore, the diversion of management’s focus and potential market volatility might affect the company’s performance and shareholder value.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on FTV stock based on 10 Buys and 4 Holds.

