Fortive Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Everett, Washington-based Fortive Corporation (FTV) designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services. Valued at $27.8 billion by market cap, the company focuses on professional instrumentation, automation, sensing, and transportation technologies.

Shares of this essential technologies provider have underperformed the broader market over the past year. FTV has declined 3.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 20.5%. However, in 2025, FTV stock is up 6.9%, surpassing the SPX’s 2.9% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, FTV’s underperformance is apparent compared to the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 14.3% over the past year. However, FTV’s gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 1.4% returns over the same time frame.

FTV is facing headwinds in crucial markets like China coupled with sluggish government expenditure.

On Feb. 7, FTV reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed up more than 1% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $1.17 beat Wall Street expectations of $1.12. The company’s revenue was $1.62 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $1.63 billion. FTV expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $4 to $4.12, and expects revenue to be between $6.2 billion and $6.4 billion.

For fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect FTV’s EPS to grow 4.1% to $4.05 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 17 analysts covering FTV stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and seven “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with 11 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 10, RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray kept a “Sector Perform” rating on FTV and raised the price target to $85, implying a potential upside of 6% from current levels.

The mean price target of $87.69 represents a 9.4% premium to FTV’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $97 suggests an upside potential of 21%.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.