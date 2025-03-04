Fortive Names Mark Okerstrom As CFO

(RTTNews) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) on Tuesday announced that Mark Okerstrom has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective March 24, 2025.

Okerstrom will succeed Chuck McLaughlin will be retiring from his role as CFO on March 24, 2025 but will continue to serve in a non-executive officer role through the end of the year to assist with the transition and ensure continuity.

Okerstrom is an accomplished executive with a strong track record of shareholder value creation as a public company CFO, with demonstrated experience in accelerating profitable organic growth and deep expertise in disciplined capital allocation and bolt-on M&A strategies. Over the course of more than 13 years at Expedia Group, Inc. Mark held a variety of senior executive roles including SVP of Corporate Development, where he oversaw Expedia's corporate strategy and M&A activity globally, Chief Financial Officer, EVP of Operations and ultimately President and CEO.

James A. Lico, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are fortunate to have a leader of Mark's acumen and caliber step into the CFO role at Fortive, following a thoughtful and thorough search to identify the best candidate. Mark is a proven public company CFO who has overseen significant shareholder value creation through disciplined profitable growth, innovation, and returns-focused capital allocation. Throughout his career, he has manifested the learning agility, strategic thinking, operational rigor, and results-orientation necessary to thrive as a Fortive Business System leader."

